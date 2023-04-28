Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.14. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.59.
Inuvo Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.