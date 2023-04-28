Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUVGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.14. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

Inuvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.