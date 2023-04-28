Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $530.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $429.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $490.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.