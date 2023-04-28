Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.4 %

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $17.47. 591,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,786. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $727.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Securities increased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

