Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.80

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.80 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.28 ($0.19), with a volume of 2255518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.17).

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

About Intelligent Ultrasound Group

(Get Rating)

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators and clinical ultrasound software in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It provides ScanNav Assist, an AI-based ultrasound software products that provide real-time image analysis during protocol-based scanning in the women's health sector; ScanNav Anatomy Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB), an AI based ultrasound software, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image; and ScanNav Detect, which facilitate the automatic recognition of abnormalities within a general medical ultrasound scan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.