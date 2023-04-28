Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Integer updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.30 EPS.

Integer Trading Down 4.2 %

ITGR stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 447,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,421. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Integer has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $86.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Integer by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Integer by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

