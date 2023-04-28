Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Integer updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.30 EPS.
Integer Trading Down 4.2 %
ITGR stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 447,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,421. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Integer has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $86.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Integer by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Integer by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integer (ITGR)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.