Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$225.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on IFC. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cormark reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$223.20.

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IFC traded up C$0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$204.89. 123,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,116. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$170.82 and a 1 year high of C$209.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$195.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$197.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C$0.26. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of C$5.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 13.0058404 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$5,850,000.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

