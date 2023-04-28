Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Sells $129,441.24 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.94. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $3,553,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $5,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

