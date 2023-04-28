Insider Buying: Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Purchases $75,300.75 in Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell bought 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 137,040 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, April 21st, Joseph Stilwell bought 4 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $147.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Joseph Stilwell bought 957 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,409.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 1,350 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 859 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $31,783.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 854 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $31,598.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFBC opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sound Financial Bancorp Increases Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 19.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 173,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.