Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires £150.12 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Gunby acquired 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £150.12 ($187.49).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IntegraFin alerts:

On Tuesday, February 21st, Jonathan Gunby acquired 50 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($185.46).

IntegraFin Stock Performance

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 270.20 ($3.37) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £895.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2,078.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 6.46. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 204 ($2.55) and a one year high of GBX 365.40 ($4.56). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 269.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 282.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IntegraFin Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on IHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.12) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IntegraFin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 326.25 ($4.07).

(Get Rating)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.