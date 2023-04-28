Insider Buying: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Acquires $46,095.14 in Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 4,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $46,095.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 553,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,851.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BCB Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BCBP opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 29.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 22.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCBP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Featured Articles

