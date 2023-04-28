InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

