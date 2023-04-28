InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.