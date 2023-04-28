InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.25. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 1,584 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
Further Reading
