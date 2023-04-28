InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.25. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 1,584 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust ( NYSEAMERICAN:IHT Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.