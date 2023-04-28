Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP) Trading Down 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 8,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (XTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

