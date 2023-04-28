Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Incyte from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.43.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $73.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.34. Incyte has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

