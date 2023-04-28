IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.69.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.35. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,336,685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 113,805 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 581.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,361 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 108,661 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,776,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,557,000. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

