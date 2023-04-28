Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/12/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $14.00.

4/10/2023 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/6/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $11.00.

4/5/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.50.

3/30/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.50 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Huntington Bancshares is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.50.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 3.0 %

HBAN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. 10,422,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,038,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $15.74.

Get Huntington Bancshares Incorporated alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.