Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Shares of HUBB traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.99. 467,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,292. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $268.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.36 and its 200-day moving average is $239.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,918,000 after purchasing an additional 57,469 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,003,000 after purchasing an additional 301,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

