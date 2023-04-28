Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338,664 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp accounts for about 2.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.90% of Horizon Bancorp worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 799.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of HBNC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.48. 175,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,928. The firm has a market cap of $456.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.89. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 29.11%. Analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

