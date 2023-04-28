Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $71,442,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $52,411,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,976,000 after buying an additional 199,867 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,093,000 after buying an additional 182,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.23. The company had a trading volume of 107,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.08. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.