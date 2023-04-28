Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 946.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.62. 2,402,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,188,541. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $185.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

