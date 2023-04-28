Hedera Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and $25.23 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00060252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00039170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,155,749,080 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,155,749,080.247303 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06111365 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $43,329,375.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

