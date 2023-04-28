HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $323.00 at Bank of America

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $282.44 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,978,883. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,038,000 after buying an additional 446,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

