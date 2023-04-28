Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE HOG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.10. 2,075,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 69.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.