Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $51.20

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.20 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 48.02 ($0.60). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.61), with a volume of 26,870 shares traded.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.21. The company has a market capitalization of £165.60 million, a PE ratio of -151.52 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Hargreave Hale AIM VCT alerts:

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 7.02%. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s payout ratio is -909.09%.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.