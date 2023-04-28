GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Stock Price Up 13.2%

GT Gold Corp. (CVE:GTT – Get Rating) rose 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$3.85. Approximately 7,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 261,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

GT Gold Trading Up 13.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$501.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.85.

GT Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property, which covers an area of approximately 47,500.29 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.