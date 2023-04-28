Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 312,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII comprises 5.8% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFFE. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at $8,299,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 15.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 6.7% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 797,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock remained flat at $10.74 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

