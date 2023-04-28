Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Data Knights Acquisition were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Data Knights Acquisition by 324.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 49,739 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Data Knights Acquisition alerts:

Data Knights Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKDCA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 million, a P/E ratio of 358.00 and a beta of 0.02.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKDCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.