Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,787,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

BREZ stock remained flat at $10.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

