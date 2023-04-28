Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Good Times Restaurants were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GTIM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. 5,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,345. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

