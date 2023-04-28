Glendon Capital Management LP Sells 199,464 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Glendon Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,124,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,464 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy makes up approximately 17.2% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Glendon Capital Management LP owned 1.59% of Chesapeake Energy worth $200,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHK. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

CHK traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.16. 838,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,752. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.68. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.64. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

