Glendon Capital Management LP Invests $2.18 Million in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 505,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. The Container Store Group comprises about 0.2% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Glendon Capital Management LP owned 1.00% of The Container Store Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Container Store Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 410,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 317,399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 222,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,401,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Container Store Group Price Performance

TCS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,694. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $157.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The Container Store Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $252.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

