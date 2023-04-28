Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases Shares of 2,898 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,169 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

