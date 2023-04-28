Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at DA Davidson

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GBCI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $33.03 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,066.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 88,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,568.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,066.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,403 shares of company stock valued at $606,843 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,070,000 after acquiring an additional 423,115 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

