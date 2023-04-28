Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 18,200 shares changing hands.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

