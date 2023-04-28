FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading Up 0.6%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 358.10 ($4.47) and last traded at GBX 357 ($4.46). Approximately 79,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 30,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.43).
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 367.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 395.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The company has a market cap of £418.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,983.33 and a beta of 0.65.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a GBX 1.62 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.
FW Thorpe Company Profile
FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.
