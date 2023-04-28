FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN) is Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Get Rating) by 2,601.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 822,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792,079 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June accounts for 6.6% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $15,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 126,173 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 150,525 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of YJUN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,136 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

