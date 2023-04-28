FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $293.93 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

