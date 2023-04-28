Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 412,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 188,460 shares.The stock last traded at $25.91 and had previously closed at $26.17.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $236,000.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

