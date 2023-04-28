Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Position Decreased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,781,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,009 shares during the period. FOX comprises about 1.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 2.17% of FOX worth $357,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FOX by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX Price Performance

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.42. 1,194,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,662. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

