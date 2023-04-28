Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the March 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FTMDF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 74,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,786. Fortune Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Fortune Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill in the Northwest Territories. It also owns the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit and other exploration projects in the Northwest Territories and maintains the right to repurchase the Arctos anthracite coal deposits in northwest British Columbia.

