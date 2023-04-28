FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.44-$2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.44-2.64 EPS.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 219.72%.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,131.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 145.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

