FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.44-2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53. FirstEnergy also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,840. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $45.01.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

