First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $15.60 on Monday. First United has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $104.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Get First United alerts:

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter.

First United Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. First United’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First United by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 0.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First United by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of First United by 14.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First United by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.