First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Position Decreased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,824 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,762,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,430,000 after buying an additional 1,067,360 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 561,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,955,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 88,908 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 340,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 283,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. 8,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $28.34.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

