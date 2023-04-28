First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the bank on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

First Foundation has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Foundation to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of FFWM stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. 757,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $354.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at First Foundation

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $276,774.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 620,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $276,774.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 620,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,830 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading

