Financial Services Advisory Inc Sells 14,069 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Financial Services Advisory Inc trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,069 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTLC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.30. 131,288 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

