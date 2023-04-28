Financial Services Advisory Inc Makes New Investment in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF makes up about 0.2% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DEF traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.81. 4,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,462. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $70.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.80. The company has a market cap of $272.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

