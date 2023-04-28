Financial Architects Inc Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $71.94 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.