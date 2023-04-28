Financial Architects Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $377.92 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89. The company has a market capitalization of $282.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

