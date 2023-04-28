Financial Architects Inc Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.85.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $373.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $355.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.